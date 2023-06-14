Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I on contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply through the BEL official website bel-india.in upto June 24.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 205 vacancies, of which 191 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer -I and 14 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer-I.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer-I is 28 years and 32 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: 4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics &Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering.

Application Fee

The application fee for the post of Project Engineer-I and Trainee Engineer-I is Rs 472 and 177, respectively. SC/ST/ PwD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply to the posts

Visit the official website bel-india.in On the homepage, click on careers Click on the apply link for Recruitment of Trainee Engineer-I/ Project Engineer-I for Components & EM SBU Bengaluru. Click on the post of choice and fill the form Check details, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form and take a print out

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test followed by the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.