Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2023 results have been released on the official website upcatetexam.net or upcatet.org. Eligible candidates can download their results using their login details.

The exam was conducted on May 30 and 31, 2023. The exam was conducted for various UG, Master’s, PhD, and MBA programmes.

Steps to download UPCATET result 2023

Visit the official website upcatetexam.net On the homepage, click on the UPCATET result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPCATET result 2023.

The applications were invited from March 1 to May 5, 2023.

