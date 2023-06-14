The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for HP Teacher Eligibility Test-June 2023 (HP TET - 2023) today, June 14. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hpbose.org.

The HP TET June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 25, 29 and July 2 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The exam will be conducted for Shastri, TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu. The HP TET is a qualifying test for teachers in Haryana valid for a lifetime.

Here’s HP TET notification June 2023.

Steps to download for HP TET HallTicket 2023:

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET (June-2023)” Fill in your application details and submit HP TET June 2023 admit card will appear on screen Check details, download and take a print out



Direct link to download HP TET HallTicket 2023.