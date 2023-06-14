The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 examination. Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in till June 16 (upto 11.50 PM).

The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam was conducted in CBT mode on June 6, 7 and 8 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee, reads the notification.

Direct link to CSIR UGC NET notification 2023.

Steps to download CSIR NET answer key

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in Go to ‘JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (Answer key)’ Key in your credentials and login The CSIR NET answer key will appear on screen Download and take a print out for future reference

Here’s the link to download CSIR NET answer key.