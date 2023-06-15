The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023 for June 17 exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card is released for a total of 65929 candidates.

“The candidates are advised to download their examination admit card for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the notification.

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET PG admit card 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

