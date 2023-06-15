Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will reopen the online application window for the recruitment of Taxation Assistants. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from June 16. The last date to submit the applications is June 22. The corrections window will be open till June 24.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 posts of Taxation Assistant. Vacancy details are available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Taxation Assistant notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in Commerce.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Direct link to application reopen notification.

Earlier, the application window was open from May 9 to June 8.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Taxation Assistant recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Once live click on the application link for Taxation Assistant Exam 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted through a written exam, followed by an interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.