Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started released the admit card for Civil Judge Main examination 2023. Applicants can now download their admit cards on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Civil Judge Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 521 candidates have been declared to appear for the Main examination. The CGPSC Civil Judge Mains exam schedule was released on May 19.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Steps to download Civil Judge Mains admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on ‘VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF CIVIL JUDGE (MAINS) EXAM-2022’

Login using Email ID and password Go to the download admit card link The CGPSC PCS Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download Civil Judge mains HallTicket.

