Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Written test for recruitment of District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. As per the notification, the written test is scheduled to be held on July 16 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 15 days before the exam from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the 100 mark written exam. The test will be an OMR based Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format test of 60 marks. The test will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Based on the merit list of the written test, followed by document verification candidates will be awarded the posts.

Candidates can read the official recruitment notification below for details on the written test:

