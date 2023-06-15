Directorate of General Education, Kerala has announced the results for Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Plus One (Class 11) today, June 15. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

This year approximately 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala DHSE Class 12 examination which was held from March 10 to March 30. The overall pass percentage for the Kerala Class 12 examination 2023 is 82.95%.

Steps to check Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2023

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link DHSE FIRST YEAR RESULTS - 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check Kerala Plus One DHSE results 2023