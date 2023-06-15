Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ICET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2023 exam was conducted on May 24 from 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The preliminary answer key was released on May 26 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections (if any) upto May 28.

Steps to download AP ICET result 2023



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to AP ICET 2023 and click on ‘Result’ link

Enter Registration Number, Exam Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth The AP ICET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download AP ICET score card 2023.