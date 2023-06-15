The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the last date to submit online applications for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/ SRF (Ph.D)-2023. Eligible candidates can now apply for the ICAR PG entrance exams at the official website icar.nta.nic.in till 5.00 PM June 23. The correction window will be open from June 25 to 27, 2023.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) in July. The exams will be conducted for admission to the Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the academic session 2023-24.

It has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for the ICAR Entrance Examinations-2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D)], enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam, reads the notification.

The ICAR entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) will be conducted in English.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the ICAR website.

Steps to apply for ICAR PG exam 2023:



Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in Under Candidate Activity, click on registration link for desired course Register and fill up the application Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference.

NTA had previously announced that admission to ICAR UG courses earlier done through the ICAR-AIEEA exam, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24.