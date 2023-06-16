Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will today, June 16, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 HMO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed the degree of bachelor’s in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) or equivalent degree from a recognised University or Institution recognised by Central Council of Homeopathy and must have recognised himself/ herself under the Odisha State Board of Homeopathic Medicines.

Examination Fee

There is no application fee.

Steps to apply for OPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. More details in the notification.

