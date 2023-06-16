OPSC recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 105 Homeopathic Medical Officer posts at opsc.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will today, June 16, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.
The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 HMO posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed the degree of bachelor’s in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) or equivalent degree from a recognised University or Institution recognised by Central Council of Homeopathy and must have recognised himself/ herself under the Odisha State Board of Homeopathic Medicines.
Examination Fee
There is no application fee.
Steps to apply for OPSC recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”
- Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post
- Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. More details in the notification.
