Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result for Agniveervayu (02/2023) under Agnipath Scheme. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

“Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2023 is available in Candidates’ Login,” reads the notification.

A minimum aggregate score of 10 is required for a candidate to pass the written examination. The IAF Agniveervayu 02/2023 online examination was conducted from May 20 onwards.

Steps to check IAF Agniveervayu result 2023

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agniveervayu 02/2023 result.