IAF Agniveervayu 02/2023 result announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result for Agniveervayu (02/2023) under Agnipath Scheme. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
“Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2023 is available in Candidates’ Login,” reads the notification.
A minimum aggregate score of 10 is required for a candidate to pass the written examination. The IAF Agniveervayu 02/2023 online examination was conducted from May 20 onwards.
Steps to check IAF Agniveervayu result 2023
- Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in
- Click on the result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference