The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification for the CUET PG 2023 who could not be accommodated between June 5 to 17, 2023.

As per the notification, there are about 44079 candidates who could not be accommodated in the advertised date sheet. The examination for all these candidates will now be scheduled from June 21 to 23 June 2023 (with buffer dates 24 and 25 June 2023).

Eligible candidates can download the notification from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Here’s the official notification.

“The candidates belonging to the North-Easters States whose examination Centre was given outside

the State and who could not travel will be accommodated in the examination schedule of the left-out

candidates, based on their request received in the e-mail address (cuet-pg@nta.ac.in). The aforesaid examination will also be rescheduled at the Centres where the examination could not be conducted due to the cyclone in Gujarat,” reads the notification.

The CUET PG 2023 exam is being held for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.