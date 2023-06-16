The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) session July, 2023. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till June 17.

The AIIMS Delhi recruitment drive is being conducted for 198 vacancies for Junior Residents (Non-Academic) in different specialties. They will be employed from July 1 to December 31, 2023, at the AIIMS.

Here’s AIIMS JR recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or an equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

Application fee

The security amount of Rs 25,000 should be deposited through electronic fund transfer.

Steps to apply for Junior Resident recruitment 2023

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Online Registration for Junior Resident(Non-Academic) for July 2023 session’ On the new page, proceed with registration Fill application, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy

Direct link to apply for Junior Resident recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.