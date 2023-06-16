The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the company secretary (CS) examination December 2023. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS December 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 30 for the duration of 3 hours — 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ICSI CS December 2023 schedule

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CS December 2023 exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSI CS December 2023 exam schedule.

