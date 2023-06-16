Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 6785 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Main written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 22 and 23, 2023. The date for CST will be intimated in due course of time.

Steps to download the CGL 2022 result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGL 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.