Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the post of Signal Staff. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.

The computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and 25, 2023.

The CRPF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies in Group “B” and “C” non-ministerial, non-gazetted, combatised Signal staff in CRPF [Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/ Crypto/ Technical/Civil) & ASI (Technical/Draughtsman)-2023)].

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (RO): 19

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 07

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 05

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s CRPF Signal Staff recruitment 2023 notification.

Steps to download Signal Staff admit card 2023

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on Signal Staff admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Signal Staff admit card.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of a written examination (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documents verification and Medical Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.