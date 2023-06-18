The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, a total of 8712 candidates registered for the exam, of which 7398 appear for the test.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIM Bodh Gaya & IIM Jammu where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process,” reads the notification.

JIPMAT 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2023, in computer-based test in 80 centres in 69 cities across the country.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2023 result

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2023 Score Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

