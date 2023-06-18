The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released admit cards for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 examination. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase II will be conducted at different centres across the country on June 19, 20, 21, and 22. The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – II, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

