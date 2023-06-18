The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provision list of candidates shortlisted for the upcoming Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2022 CTS recruitment Main exam. Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary exam can check the merit list on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The JE (Civil) Main examination is scheduled to commence on July 16. The preliminary exam was conducted from February 14 to 17, 2023. The shortlisted candidates can appear for the Main examination in July. The exam schedule, admit card and more information on the Main exam will be published on the official website shortly.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1255 Group B Junior Engineer vacancies at the Commission.

Candidates who qualify thee JE Civil Main exam will be shortlisted for Document Verification. The final list of candidates will be declared post document verification

Steps to download OSSC JE Mains merit list

Visit official website ossc.gov.in Click on the download link for provisionally shortlisted candidates JE Main exam 2022

OSSC JE (Civil) Prelims merit list will appear on screen Check the list using your JE Prelims roll number Download and take a printout for future reference

The shortlisted candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s official website regularly to know updates on JE Civil Mains (2022), reads the notification.