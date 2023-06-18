Tomorrow, June 19, is the online registration deadline for recruitment to the post of for the posts of Assistant Professor, in Agartala Govt. Dental College & IGM Hospital under Health and Family Welfare Deptt., Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.05/2023). Tripura Public Service Commission (TSPC) will accept applications from eligible candidates on the Commissions’ website tpsc.tripura.gov.in until midnight tomorrow.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on June 19, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A BDS degree of an Indian University or an equivalent qualification with post graduate qualification/ diplomate of National Board in the subject and as amended by DCI from time to time.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for TPSC recruitment 2023



Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Assistant Professor posts Fill in personal information to generate OTP Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the application Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TPSC Assistant Professor recruitment.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to reserved category candidates.