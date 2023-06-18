The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023) today, June 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download and check the answer key from the official websites nta.ac.in or jipmat.nta.ac.in. The results for JIPMAT 2023 were announced on June 17.

The JIPMAT was conducted by the NTA on May 28 for Admission to Integrated Programme in Management in IIM, Bodh Gaya and IIM, Jammu. A total of 8712 candidates registered for the exam, of which 7398 appear for the test.

The JIPMAT 2023 provisional answer key was released on June 6 and candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the released answer key till June 7. The JIPMAT results were calculated based on the final answer key.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2023 answer key

Visit NTA official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link for “JIPMAT 2023 final answer key” JIPMAT 2023 final answer key will appear on screen Check the answer key and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JIPMAT answer key 2023.