The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Executive/ Junior Executive. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dfccil.com. Candidates can make changes to their applications from June 26 to 30.

The 1st and 2nd stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in August and December, respectively. The tentative schedule Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) is March 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 237 vacancies, of which 80 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer and 157 for Executive posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category is Rs 1000, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for DFCCIL vacancies:

Visit the official website dfccil.com

Click on “Advt. No. 01/DR/2023: Direct Recruitment from Open Market in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD, Mechanical, Finance, HR & IT Departments of DFCCIL”

Click on “Click here to apply” Register and apply for the vacancies Pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Executive/ Jr Executive posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.