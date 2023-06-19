The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will close the application window for recruitment to the post of Draftsman today, June 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ukpsc.net.in. The notification is available at psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for Draftsman in various departments. The pay scale is Lebel 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a certificate of Draftsmanship or a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or institution.

Here’s UKPSC Draftsman notification 2023.

Application Fee



No application/exam fee is required.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Draftsman posts 2023



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against Draftsman recruitment 2023 Fill in the details, upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UKPSC Draftsman exam 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a competitive written exam of 250 marks.