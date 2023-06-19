Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the results for the Forest Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

A total of 615 candidates have been shortlisted to appear the physical test. The PT is scheduled to be conducted on June 27, 2023.

The exam was conducted on June 11 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Steps to download Forest Inspector result

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on Forest Inspector result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Forest Inspector result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.