Today, June 19, is the last day to register for Architecture Aptitude Test or AAT 2023 being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati. Candidates who qualified in JEE Advanced 2023 can register on the official website jeeadv.ac.in upto 5.00 PM today. The JEE Advanced 2023 results were announced on June 18.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2023) is an all India entrance test conducted for admission to Bachelors in Architecture courses at IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 in pen and paper mode. The results will be announced tentatively on (Saturday) June 24 by 5.00 PM.

Steps to apply for AAT 2023

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage click on the registration link for AAT 2023 Key in your registration details and login Fill out the application form and submit Check and download the submitted form

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.