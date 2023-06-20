Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the final answer key and results for Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry) and Multipurpose Fisheries Skilled Worker exam under Advt No 16/2022. Candidates can check the final answer keys and download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB exam for Lab Technician and MFSW posts was conducted on June 10 in two shifts. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 vacancies for various posts including Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry) and Multipurpose Fisheries Skilled Worker.

Here’s PSSSB recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to download PSSSB results 2023:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Results page and click on results link under Advt No 16/2022 Key in your Application Number and date of birth and submit

The PSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download PSSSB Lab Technician results 2023.

Candidates can also check the final answer keys using the links below:

Here’s the link to Final Answer key set A.

Here’s the link to Final Answer key set B.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.