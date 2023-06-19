Directorate of General Education, Kerala (DGE) has declared the first round allotment list of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions. Applicants can check their allotment status and remaining vacancies on the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The admission process for plus one will begin today. As per the department, a total 3,03,409 seats were available, of which 2,41,104 seats have been allotted to applicants. The vacant seat count after the first allotment stands at 62,308. There are a total of 4,60,147 valid applicants for the seats.

Here’s the notification on First Allotment statistics.

Steps to check Kerala Class 11 first allotment result

Visit official website hscap.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on Candidate login SWS link Key in your registration details and submit Allotment status will appear on your screen Check and download the results

Candidates can apply for first round of admissions till June 21. The allotted seats which aren’t filled by students will be added to the number of vacant seats after the admission deadline. Allotment information will be available through ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ and through the ‘First Allot Results’ link in the candidate login.