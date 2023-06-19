Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit cards for the Village Development Officer (VDO) or Gram Vikas Adhikari re-examination today, June 19. Eligible candidates can download their hall ticket on the official website of the commission upsssc.gov.in.

The VDO recruitment re-examination will be conducted on June 26 and 27 in two shifts - 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment is being conducted to fill 1953 position of gram panchayat officer, village development officer, and social welfare supervisor throughout the state.

Here’s the official UPSSSC VDO re-exam notification.

Steps to download UPSSSC VDO admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on download link for Gram Panchayat Adhikari hall ticket Key in your registration details and verification code UPSSSC VDO re-exam admit card will appear on screen Check the details, download and take a print out

Direct link to download the hall ticket for VDO re-exam.

The UPSSSC VDO recruitment examination 2018 was conducted on December 22 and 23, 2018. Around 14 lakh candidates applied for the recruitment, out of which 9.1 lakh applicants appeared for the examination. The commission declared the results in August 2019. However, an SIT was constituted in March 2020, to investigate the VDO recruitment process resulting in the cancellation of the exam by the Controller of Examination, reports TOI

According to the official notification, the candidates who were placed under suspicious scrutiny for the 2018 examination will be provisionally admitted to the re-examination but under strict scrutiny.