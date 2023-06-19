Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the rank list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023. Qualified candidates can check their results and download the rank list from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on May 17, 2023, at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Scores of Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exams were announced earlier. Now, CEE Kerala has published the rank list for Engineering by giving 50-50 weightage to KEAM and plus two final exam marks, reports Hindustan Times.

According to the official notification, a total of 80,999 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 54,079 candidates qualified. A total of 49,671 candidates were included in the rank list.

Check the detailed KEAM 2023 notification here.

Steps to download KEAM 2023 engineering results

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023-Candidate Portal Key in your login details and submit Download the results and rank card from the portal Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KEAM 2023 engineering results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.