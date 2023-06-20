Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon release the admit card for the post of Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) (Male/Female)-2023. Once out, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.

The all-India test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 13 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The CRPF Constable Tradesman recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. The pay scale is level-3 (Rs 21,700 - 69,100). The posts include Bugler, Cook, Safai Karmachari, Driver, Barber, Washerman and Carpenter, among others.

Applicants can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other eligibility details available in the notification below:

Here’s CRPF Constable Tradesman notification 2023.

Steps to download Constable Tradesman admit card 2023

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in Once live click on Constable Tradesman admit card link on the Homepage Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.