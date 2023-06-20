Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Document verification and physical efficiency and physical standard examination of Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The document verification and PET for 13 candidates is scheduled to be conducted on June 26 in a single shift from 9.30 AM onwards. A total of 1781 shortlisted candidates appeared for the DV round conducted from April 24 to May 5.

Steps to download Patwari, Lekhpal DV admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Click on “Admit Card” link Now click on Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

