The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) session July, 2023. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till June 21 upto 5.00 PM. Other terms and conditions remain the same as mentioned in the earlier advertisement.

The AIIMS Delhi recruitment drive is being conducted for 198 vacancies for Junior Residents (Non-Academic) in different specialties. They will be employed from July 1 to December 31, 2023, at the AIIMS.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Here’s AIIMS JR recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or an equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

Application Fee

The security amount of Rs 25,000 should be deposited through electronic fund transfer.

Steps to apply for Junior Resident recruitment 2023

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Online Registration for Junior Resident(Non-Academic) for July 2023 session’ On the new page, proceed with the registration Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and download a copy

Direct link to apply for AIIMS Junior Resident recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.