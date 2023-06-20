The South Central Railway (SCR) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Associate. Interested candidates can send their applications for the vacancies till June 30 upto 5.00.

“The application should be addressed to the secretary to Principal Chief Personnel Officer and Senior Personnel Officer (Engineering), office Principal Chief Personnel Officer, 4th floor, Personnel Department, Rail Nilayam, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, Pin—500025,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies, of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer (Works), 10 for Elect (Drawing) and 6 for S and T (Drawing).

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.