The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Non-Govt. Aided Higher Secondary Schools today, June 20. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in till July 25 upto 11.50 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 555 teacher posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University or integrated six years Post Graduate Master’s course from Regional College of Education recognized by NCERT with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade. A candidate must have acquired B.Ed. or equivalent Degree recognized by National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B. Ed. from a recognized University / Institution. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ SEBC category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for SSB Odisha PGT vacancies

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link “Apply online” Click on the application link for RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF POST GRADUATE TEACHERS (PGT)

Register and fill out the application form Upload necessary documents, pay the fee and click submit Download and take a printout for future reference



Here’s the application link for Odisha SSB PGT recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of a written test and career assessment taken together. The written test will consist of 150 marks and the career assessment will contain 50 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.