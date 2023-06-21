The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG final phase 2023 to be conducted on June 22 and 23. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. The candidates scheduled for 22 and 23 June 2023 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card”, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

CUET UG 2023 was conducted in multiple phases from May 21 to June 21 for over 27 lakh students. This will be the final phase of the examination. For Answer Key Challenges and result, candidates are advised to visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2023



Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The CUET UG 2023 is being held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.