MPESB admit card out for Group 5 recruitment to Staff nurse and other posts; download link here
Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Group 5 recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The MPPEB Group 5 exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.
The MPPEB Group 5 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4792 vacancies, including 3054 fresh and 1738 backlog vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s MPESB Group 5 vacancy notification 2023.
Steps to download MPESB Group 5 admit card
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click the notification for Admit Card Group 5 Staff nurse
- On the candidate portal, login using your credentials
- MPESB Group 5 admit card will appear on screen
- Check the details, download and take a print out
Direct link to download the hall ticket.
Selection process
MPESB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.