Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Group 5 recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 5 exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The MPPEB Group 5 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4792 vacancies, including 3054 fresh and 1738 backlog vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPESB Group 5 vacancy notification 2023.

Steps to download MPESB Group 5 admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click the notification for Admit Card Group 5 Staff nurse On the candidate portal, login using your credentials MPESB Group 5 admit card will appear on screen Check the details, download and take a print out



Direct link to download the hall ticket.

Selection process

MPESB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.