Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) has commenced the online registration process for direct recruitment to the post of Therapeutic Assistant (Male and Female). Eligible candidates can apply to vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in upto July 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 67 posts of Therapeutic Assistant out of which 36 vacancies are for Male therapeutic assistants while 31 are for female. The pay scale for the vacancies is Level 4 (Rs 18,000 - Rs 56900).

Candidates can check details on reservations/relaxations, eligibility criteria, pay scale, application fee, tenure and other information in the official notification below:

TNMRB Therapeutic Assistant recruitment notification 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: A candidate should be between the age of 18 - 32 years, as of July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: An applicant (i) must have passed Higher Secondary Course from a recognised university or institution; (ii) must have passed 2.5 year Certificate course in Nursing Therapy in any institution recognised by the Director of Medical Education.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay Rs 600 as application fee. SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) / DW candidates are required to pay Rs 300 as application fee. (Application fees are non-refundable)

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Registration’ Click on the application link for post of Therapeutic Assistant Fill the application form and upload documents Pay the online application fee and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for TNMRB recruitment 2023.

Selection process

The selection will be based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Therapeutic Assistant. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

“After the selection is made by the Board, the Appointment and postings of Therapeutic Assistant (Male) / Therapeutic Assistant (Female) will be made by the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai-106,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.