The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the written exam schedule for applicants or registered candidates for the Group C recruitment exam 2023. The commission has scheduled the examination for July 1 and 2, 2023.

The exam is being conducted only for the posts of Nurse, Staff Nurse, Junior Coach, Director Phy. Edu, Electrician, ALM, Shift Attendant, Tubewell Operator, Junior Mechanic (Electrical), Plant Attendant Electrician, Technician Electrician, VLDA, Modeller, MPHW (female), Dispenser Ayurvedic, Radiographer, Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician, Xray Technician, Dental Hygienist, Opthalmic Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant and Work Supervisor.

Here’s the official notification.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. These include 6392 Common Graduate Level Posts, 5762 Higher Secondary Level Posts, 1647 Stenographers, 2063 Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6486 ALM/ Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1554 Staff Nurses, 880 Junior Engineers (Civil), among others.

“Admit cards are being issued to all those candidates who fulfill the essential qualification criteria and experience required for the posts mentioned and they may also download their admit card from HSSC website from June 28”, reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.