Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the counselling schedule for candidates who qualified the written examination for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician Animal Husbandry under Advt No 16/2022. Applicants can check the schedule for counselling and the cut-off marks on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Lab Tech (A.H) exam results were declared on June 19.

“All candidates who achieved the cut-off marks of atleast 35.25 in Part - B Written examination are invited for a counselling session commencing on June 26 from 8.00 AM to 2.00 PM. Candidates are required to carry the necessary documents to the venue for the session”, reads the notification.

Candidates are required to check the eligibility, cut-off marks, venue for counselling and more information in the detailed notification below:

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 vacancies for various posts including Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry) and Multipurpose Fisheries Skilled Worker.

According to the official notification, “It is to be noted that being invited for the counselling session doesn’t assure recruitment to the posts.”

