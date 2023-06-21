The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/ SRF (Ph.D)-2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. The exam will be held in 89 cities across the country. The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) will be conducted in English.

“The date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The exams will be conducted for admission to the Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the academic session 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the online application window is open till June 23 upto 5.00 PM. The correction window will be open from June 25 to 27, 2023.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the ICAR website.

Direct link to ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023 Information Bulletin.

Direct link to ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for ICAR entrance exam 2023



Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in Under Candidate Activity, click on registration link for desired course Register and fill up the application Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference.

Application For ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2023.

Application For ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2023.