First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th first merit list has been released for various regions including — Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website 11thadmission.org.in.

The candidates will have to confirm their seats for online admission within the allotted time frame.

Steps to check FYJC 2023 merit list

Visit the official website 11thadmission.org.in On the homepage, click on the available regions Click on the allotment list link Key in your credential and submit The allotment result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to the Mumbai region allotment list.

Direct link to the Pune region allotment list.

Direct link to the Nagpur region allotment list.

Direct link to the Nashik region allotment list.

Direct link to the Amravati region allotment list.

In case a student is not satisfied with the allotment and wish to cancel his/ her admission can request the concerned Junior College for the same.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.