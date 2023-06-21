Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will tomorrow, June 22, close the online application correction window for the State Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates will be able to make changes to their forms at mppsc.mp.gov.in by paying the fee of Rs 50 per correction session.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 17 to 22. The admit card will be released on July 10.

Direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

The Preliminary exam was held on June 19, 2022, and the results were announced on October 20, 2022.

Steps to download PCS Main 2021 admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ and click on PCS Main 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.