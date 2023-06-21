Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023: Apply for 13184 posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till July 19, 2023.
The online application window has been opened for recruitment to the posts of Safai Karamchari. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till July 19, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13184 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to reserved category/PwD category candidates.
Steps to apply for Safai Karamchari posts
- Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Safai Karamchari application link
- Go to registration and complete SSO registration
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout