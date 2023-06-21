The online application window has been opened for recruitment to the posts of Safai Karamchari. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till July 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13184 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to reserved category/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Safai Karamchari posts