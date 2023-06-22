Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result for the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 69 candidates have been declared qualified against 69 notified vacancies. The interview was conducted from June 12 to 16 for a total of 220 candidates.

Steps to download APO 2022 final result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Go to the result link and click on APO 2022 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPPSC APO 2022 final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.