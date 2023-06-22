Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the results and final answer key for the Patwari (Revenue) exam under Advt. 02/2023 today June 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and download the final answer keys on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Patwari exams were conducted on May 14 for recruitment to the posts of Patwari, Gallery Assistant, Cataloguer, Assistant Treasurer, Junior Technical Assistant, Book Binder, and Field Artist. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 Patwari posts.

Steps to download PSSSB Patwari results 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Now click on download link for Patwari results Results will appear on your screen Check the results, download and take a printout



Direct link to download PSSSB Patwari results 2023.

The provisional answer key for PSSSB Patwari exam for all sets was released on May 17. Candidates were able to raise their objections against the released answer key upto May 19. The final results were prepared on the basis of the final answer key released on the Board’s website.

The roll number wise results for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant, Gallery Assistant, Cataloguer, Field Artist, Assistant Treasurer and Book Binder are also available on the official websitesssb.punjab.gov.in.