The State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW) Rajasthan, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of ECG Technician in Rajasthan. Interested candidates can now apply to the vacancies on the official website sihfwrajasthan.com upto July 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 241 vacancies to the post of ECG Technician out of which 200 are regular vacancies and 41 are backlog vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must be between the age of 18 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A candidate (i) must have passed Class 12 with Mathematics and Science from a recognised Board or institution. (ii) must possess a two-year Specialist Diploma in ECG Technology and (iii) must be registered with the Rajasthan Paramedical Council.

Here’s the official notification by Rajasthan SIHFW.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas EWS category candidates are required to pay Rs 350 and Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/widow category.

Steps to apply for SIHFW ECG Tech posts 2023

Visit the official website sihfwrajasthan.com On the homepage, click on “Vacancies” Now click on application link for ECG Technician 2023 Register using your mobile number Login, fill out the application form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply to Rajasthan ECG Tech vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.