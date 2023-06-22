Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer (Backlog) under Advt.No.-20/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies now on the official website jpsc.gov.in upto July 20, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is July 24. Candidates are urged to submit the hard copy of online application form with requisite documents prior to August 10 to avoid any delays.

The online registration process for Medical Officer (regular) vacancies under Advt.No.-19/2023 commenced on June 19 and will conclude by July 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 256 vacancies for Medical Officers at the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

Applicants can find more information on the eligibility criteria, age limit, reservations/relaxations, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Medical Officer (Backlog) notification.

Steps to apply for JPSC MO vacancies 2023



Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link Click on Medical Officer (Backlog) application link Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JPSC Medical Officer posts.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.