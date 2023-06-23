Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the written exam dates for the post of School Teacher in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. As per the notification, the recruitment exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to 27, 2023.

The detailed schedule will be released on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

Here’s the official notification.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Vacancy Details

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 79,943

Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): 32,916

Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 57,602

Here’s BPSC School Teacher notification 2023.

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till July 12. The candidates applying for Primary school teacher vacancies should be between the age of 18 years to 37 years, whereas the age limit for Secondary and Higher Secondary schools is 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.

Steps to apply for BPSC Teacher posts 2023



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for School Teacher Recruitment Examination

Complete the registration and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Steps to apply for School Teacher vacancy 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.